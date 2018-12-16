Freedom camping banned at Punakaiki

Punakaiki, an increasingly popular tourist spot on the West Coast. Photo: ODT files

The ban is among initiatives rolled out by the Buller District Council to help it cope with freedom camping.

As well as the ban on freedom camping in the Punakaiki area, the council is redirecting people to four specific overnight sites in a bid to manage congestion and reduce the harmful effects, including human waste and litter being left in scenic spots.

The council has also installed signs to encourage campers to act responsibly, and will be appointing a compliance officer.

The project manager, Glen Irving, says it has been a race to get the work done in time for the peak season.

The initiatives are funded through the government's freedom camping fund.

Twenty-eight district councils applied to the fund, and Buller received $580,000.