Glorious art on show

Gloriavale members Israel Stedfast, left, Moses Stedfast, Lovely Stedfast, Dove Stedfast and Peter Righteous were at the Left Bank Art Gallery yesterday installing their first exhibition. PHOTO: GREYMOUTH STAR

Artists from the Gloriavale Christian Community are excited to mount their first exhibition 'Glorious Artworks' at the Left Bank Art Gallery in Greymouth.

"The idea is that we want to always be keeping in mind with our art that we glorify God," art teacher Dove Stedfast said.

With painters, woodworkers, photographers, needlepoint artists and more, Gloriavale has a range of talented artists who use multiple media to produce works.

Mrs Stedfast said they wanted to create a healthy pastime for their young people through art, with many Gloriavale artists using their free time to develop their own techniques.

In the years since the community hosted its annual concert for the West Coast community at Lake Haupiri, Gloriavale wanted to preserve the artistic skills they had built up over generations, she said.

Attending the MS Craft Fair each year had helped them to keep creating, and all money made through sales by Gloriavale are donated to Multiple Sclerosis West Coast.

In the last year their scope has broadened and they now attend a lot of different community markets and events, where the artists can sell their work too.

"It gives us a way to interact with the wider community and bring a blessing to them in some ways," Mrs Stedfast said.

Glorious Artworks features many of the young men and women from Gloriavale who spend their leisure time creating.

Several young men have been honing their woodworking skills and produce handcrafted works made with mostly recycled native timber, while a number of the artists also produce paintings and pencil or charcoal portraits for commission.

The exhibition also features embroidery and paper quilled cards.

• Glorious Artworks runs through to April 26, with an opening night with the artists to be held on April 12 from 4pm, with catering from the Gloriavale community.

- By Arianna Stewart