Lucky to be alive, attack victim says

A man has been jailed for attacking a 20-year-old, leaving him with a fractured skull and brain bleeds.

Purewa Laurence Moore, 40, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after earlier pleading guilty to injuring by unlawful act, assault and threatening to injure.

The court heard that at about 3am on April 13 last year the defendant was in the Octagon when he got into a heated conversation with a 20-year-old.

Moore gestured at him before the pair walked up Princes St.

The younger man tapped the defendant on the shoulder and he responded by turning around and punching him in the face.

A struggle ensued and the victim fell to the ground, hitting his head on the footpath.

He was knocked unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Moore claimed he "lingered" for a while out of concern for the victim.

About 30 minutes later the defendant bought hot food and vapes from Night ’n Day.

He left, but quickly returned to complain the vapes were faulty and threatened to kill the employee.

When he left, he got into his car and drove bumper to bumper with another vehicle, and flicking his lights at it.

The driver got out and Moore challenged him to a fight.

He refused and returned to his car, but the defendant opened his door and struck his face before trying to drag him out of the vehicle.

The attack only stopped when the victim asked a member of the public to call police.

The victim of the first assault suffered a fractured skull, brain bleeds and bruising on his brain.

In a statement to the court he said he was lucky to be alive.

He had spent months off work and was unable to drive.

Judge David Robinson agreed the victim was fortunate the consequences were not more severe.

"It is a matter of luck; he could’ve been a vegetable, or worse," he said.

The Night ’n Day employee had left his job after he was threatened by Moore as he no longer felt safe working the night shift.

Judge Robinson said alcohol was the issue for Moore, using a basic math equation to explain it.

"You, plus alcohol, equals bad stuff," he said.

He noted Moore was remorseful for the offending and had good prospects of rehabilitation.

He sentenced the defendant to 14 months’ imprisonment and remitted $1800 of outstanding fines.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz