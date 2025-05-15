Help sought over 'suspicious' house fire

Police are appealing for information as they investigate a "suspicious" house fire in Cobden.

In a statement, police said they were alerted to the fire in Bright St about 12.10am yesterday.

A scene guard was put in place overnight and police carried out a scene examination with a Fire and Emergency NZ investigator today.

The blaze was being treated as suspicious at this stage, police said.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the surrounding Bright St area from 11pm on Tuesday to 12am on Wednesday.

People can contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 250515/5998.

Information could also be provided via Crime Stoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.

- APL