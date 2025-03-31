'Lone pine' descended from Gallipoli collapses

Workers begin clearing the fallen branch in Dixon Park this morning. Photo: Greymouth Star

Greymouth's 'lone pine' tree at Dixon Park has collapsed, and was being cut up this morning.

It was planted during the 1950s, with seed brought from the lone pine in Canberra, which itself was descended from the original pine at Anzac Cove, Gallipoli.

Myrtle Baillie, the wife of former Greymouth mayor Fred Baillie, brought the seeds back from Australia and they were raised into a seedling at the NZ Forest Service nursery at Totara Flat.

It appeared two trunks pressed each other apart as they grew, until one fell towards the creek over the weekend.

Grey District Council utilities and infrastructure officer Paul Smith said the council recognised the tree was an important landmark.

"We understand the concern surrounding its condition.

"The broken branch will be removed this week, and we are assessing the safety of the remainder of the tree. If any safety concerns arise during this assessment, the tree may need to be removed."

The council was sourcing a replacement Gallipoli pine, and whatever happened with the current tree, "we are committed to ensuring that a replacement will be planted".