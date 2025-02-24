Lost phone triggers full emergency response

A group of swimmers at Haast were surprised when a full emergency response turned out for their lost phone.

Fire chief Adam Cowan said it started with an automated crash report received just on 7pm, supposedly at the northern end of the Haast River bridge.

Two fire appliances, police, St John ambulance, and the local Prime nurse all rushed to the scene to find nothing.

A group of four young men were with a vehicle in the car park beside the bridge and responders asked if they knew of any accidents. The group did not, but they were looking for an iPhone.

"They had been looking in the wrong place — they had been swimming, when one wrapped his phone in a towel which was then left on top of the car when they drove off towards Haast," Mr Cowan said.

When the phone and towel fell off the moving vehicle, it set off an iPhone automated crash notification.

"We found the phone and towel lying on the bridge decking. It must have been wrapped quite well. (The phone) was not damaged but the towel, which was nearby, had been run over. The young men were a bit shocked to see us turn up, but they shook our hands and said 'God bless'. He was pretty chuffed (to have his phone back)."