Man allegedly threatened to injure council staff

Photo: ODT files

A Hari Hari man who allegedly threatened to injure Westland District Council staff is now facing legal action.

Friedrich Joachim Fehling, 63, of Hari Hari, appeared in the Greymouth District Court today charged with speaking threateningly.

Charging documents state that on December 13, knowing that his conduct was likely to intimidate a council staff member, Fehling threatened to injure multiple staff of the Westland Council and damage the council building in Hokitika.

During his first appearance, Fehling attempted to represent himself, addressing Judge Stephen O'Driscoll from outside of the dock.

When asked to enter the dock, he refused, saying it was a "step too far'’.

He was asked once more to go into the dock, being warning the charge he faced was an imprisonable offence.

Refusing again, Judge O'Driscoll asked that Fehling be taken into custody to have the matter recalled.

The court heard he had earlier declined to have a duty lawyer.

Reappearing in the dock a few hours later, Fehling said he was defending himself and wanted to apply in writing for a dismissal of the charge before making any plea.

He was remanded at large for a case review hearing in March.