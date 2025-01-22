Man headbutted police officer in volatile arrest

A police officer and an offender both required medical attention after a "volatile arrest" first thing this morning in Cobden.

Police were called at 7am to find a 34-year-old man smashing up his ex-partner's house and windows.

Senior sergeant Mark Kirkwood said the man was also armed with a large hunting knife, and when police went to apprehend him, he headbutted a police officer.

The man was overcome by the attending officers and arrested.

He faces charges of aggravated burglary, assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting police.

The headbutted officer sustained an injury which required treatment, as did the offender.

"It was a volatile arrest," Mr Kirkwood said.

The alleged offender is understood to be from Christchurch and is not known to West Coast police.

The woman whose house was smashed up was "extremely distraught" and police are providing her with support.

- Meg Fulford