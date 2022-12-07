Mayor unhappy hot pools staying shut over summer

The hot pools have been closed since May 2019. Photo: ODT files

Ngai Tahu Tourism says it has no plans to re-open its Franz Josef Glacier Hot Pools business for the summer season.The decision was based on its monitoring of the market.

However, that has been challenged by Westland Mayor Helen Lash who said Glacier Country was currently the fastest growing area for tourism in the country.

"They've had their busiest November in 12 years. They've got very heavy bookings through to March. I would challenge Ngai Tahu on that, and implore them to reassess and talk to the businesses in Franz Josef. Get around them all and gage their bookings.

"The Hot Pools is a hell of a drawcard for people,'’ the mayor said.

Due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ngai Tahu Tourism announced in May 2020 that 10 of its 11 businesses would be paused and its workforce reduced.

The move brought a total of 309 job losses across the board at all levels, reducing staff numbers from 348 to just 39.

Fifty local jobs were axed, and the doors closed on the multimillion-dollar hot pool facility.

It briefly re-opened following a $500,000 leg-up from the Government as part of a $1.95 million tourism recovery funding package received by the iwi entity for several of its operations.

However, it closed again in May last year.

In a short statement yesterday, Ngai Tahu Tourism general manager Jolanda Cave confirmed that it would not be re-opening for the summer season.

"Our decision at this time is for the pools to remain closed for the 2022/23 summer season. This decision is based upon our regular monitoring of the market. We will continue to review the situation.'’

Mrs Lash said the decision was disappointing.

She said businesses in Fox and Franz had got in behind Ngai Tahu over the years. Now it was their turn to back the communities.

"It would be a bloody good gesture to see them step up to the plate,'’ she said.

"I know it costs a lot of money to run the pools - but suck it in a bit. Take the knocks like everybody else has had too. We've got to take some losses to get the gain in the future.'’

Glacier Country Promotions Group co-chairman Mike Nolan said it was the first he had heard of the continued closure.

While it was "disappointing'’ he said it was still difficult times, and it was down to individual businesses to do what they needed to survive.

"Covid's hit everybody and some are going to struggle to move forward. Each business has got their own struggles.

"It's always going to be disappointing to see businesses that are not able to re-start quickly, but given where we've been ... it's just going to take time unfortunately.'’

Although Ngai Tahu Tourism did not mention staffing in their response, both Mr Nolan and Mrs Lash acknowledged the current critical tourism staffing shortage.

Mrs Lash was in Franz Josef on Monday and said staff were already exhausted.

The Monday beforehand, there had only been one place open for lunch.

She was soon to meet with Minister of Tourism Stuart Nash regarding visas for overseas workers.

"We need them - urgently. The staff now have their eyes hanging out of their heads and they've still go to get through January and February.

"We've got to get staff in there."

- By Janna Sherman of the Hokitika Guardian