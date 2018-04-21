Memorial funding source inquiry

Discussing funding options to replace the Waikoikoi War Memorial at a West Otago Community Board meeting on Wednesday are (from left) board members Michelle Kennedy, Linda Roulston and John Herbert, Clutha District Council service delivery administrator Julie Gardner and board chairwoman Barbara Hanna. Photo: Richard Davison

The West Otago Community Board plans to explore additional sources of community funding to replace a local war memorial.

Board member Cecil Crawford said in his report to the board earlier this week that the Waikoikoi War Memorial had "had it", and was likely to require replacement rather than repair.

The West Otago Community Board is to consult the Waikoikoi community on ways to meet a funding shortfall to replace the town’s war memorial, which is past repair. Photo: Supplied

Quotes for the work had been sought from regional contractors and monumental masons, and ranged from about $21,000 to $41,000, which would leave a shortfall in funding, given only $15,000 was allocated at present, he said.

That sum comprised $10,000 from community board project funds and $5000 pledged by Veterans’ Affairs NZ, conditional on the project going ahead fully funded.

Replacing the monument appropriately was a "sensitive" issue, Mr Crawford said.

"We’re fighting for guys who lost their lives in war here," he said.

Board member Suzanne Wink asked whether the funding shortfall could be raised through the Waikoikoi community, but Mr Crawford questioned whether this was a fair burden to place on such a small community.

Instead, he asked if the Clutha District Council might be able to fund the shortfall through the Mayoral Fund or localised rates.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said because no specific council funding was allocated for projects of this type, any decision on the matter would have to go before the council.

Board chairwoman Barbara Hanna said she believed community funding should be considered fully before seeking a solution through the council.

"There may be other solutions [to reducing costs] like installing a smaller monument than before, but it’s for the community to decide what outcome they want, and how any shortfall might best be funded," she said.

A community meeting to discuss the matters raised will be held at the Waikoikoi Domain meeting rooms on Monday, May 7, at 7pm.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz