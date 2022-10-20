Mines minister has never visited a mine

The minister in charge of mining has not stepped foot inside a single mine since taking on the portfolio.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods made the admission in Parliament this week in response to questioning from National as the mining industry reels from news the Government proposes refusing plans to reopen the Spring Creek mine near Greymouth.

Government agency NZ Petroleum and Minerals has signalled to Terra Firma Ltd it will not allow the Spring Creek underground mine to reopen — even though the intention was for silicon extraction to build the likes of solar panels, not to dig coal for burning.

The former Solid Energy mine was closed in 2017 and almost all of the infrastructure remains in place.

In response to a written question from National Party MP Stuart Smith, Minister Woods said: "Since becoming the Minister of Energy and Resources I have not been inside New Zealand mines. However I regularly meet with mining companies".

Minerals West Coast manager Patrick Phelps said he understood offers had been made for the minister to visit mines on the West Coast and elsewhere in the country.

"I'm intrigued — run the alternate considerations: a health minister who hadn't visited a hospital, an education minister who'd never been to a school, housing minister who'd never been in a house, a conservation minister who'd never visited conservation land, a foreign affairs minister who never travelled, a primary industries minister who'd never visited a farm ..."

He said it was a disappointing state of affairs, but not irredeemable.

"The door's always open and the jug's always on, so to speak — better late than never."

National's Stuart Smith, spokesman for energy and resources, said the minister's response to his questioning was incredible.

He had himself been underground twice in the role — at Snowy River near Ikamatua, and Waihi.

Mr Smith also said the Spring Creek mine decision was disappointing. He understood one reason was financial, which he said did not make sense.

"I think they are trying to find excuses."

New Zealand risked being de-industrialised, and losing well paid mining and manufacturing jobs, and the economic consequences of that would be significant, Mr Smith said.

"In Wellington, it seems a very long way away (from the mines). But they must understand it."

He pointed to the risk of New Zealand instead importing fuel and minerals, with parts of Europe expected to experience deaths this winter as Russian gas for home heating is reduced or cut off.

Coal was a critical mineral globally, also used in solar panels and even cosmetics.

"It's not just a lump of black coal, it's a vital natural resource."

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson yesterday met with officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which includes NZ Petroleum and Minerals.

She was told they had requested more information from the applicant about Spring Creek, and that it had to meet the legal test.

"I conveyed how important it is to the West Coast."

Mrs Gibson said she said there would be "a lot of noise" if the mine was finally rejected.