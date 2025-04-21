Mining protesters trespassed on West Coast

Some of the protesters have climbed into cable cars used to transport coal at Stockton mine. Photo: Supplied / Climate Liberation Aotearoa

Protesters attempting to shut down a coal mine on the West Coast have been trespassed by the mining company.

About 70 activists have been camping on Denniston Plateau in opposition to mining company Bathurst Resources seeking fast-track approval to extend its Stockton mine.

The mining company wants to extract 20 million tonnes of coal from the Denniston and Stockton Plateau over the next 25 years.

Climate activist Adam Currie said he and several others had climbed into cable cars used to transport coal at Stockton mine in an effort to halt production.

"We're drawing attention to the company's plans to expand coal mining across the nearby Denniston Plateau. It's a pristine environment with species found nowhere else," he said.

"We're doing this following a five-day protest encampment of over 70 of us on the Denniston Plateau. We've been camping right in the heart of the proposed mine site and now we've moved to shut down fossil fuel infrastructure itself and stop any coal getting out of the mines."

Bathurst said in a statement it was concerned for the trespassers' health and safety.

"On Easter Sunday Bathurst became aware of issue-motivated persons trespassing the Escarpment mine site, which is located on the Denniston Plateau, West Coast region. We have also learned this morning of unauthorised access to the nearby Stockton mine infrastructure at Ngakawau," the company said.

"Our primary concern is for the health and safety of the trespassers at these sites, due to presence of principal hazards at both of these mining operations, of which persons who have entered the site illegally may not be aware.

"Bathurst representatives have formally trespassed these individuals and will continue working with New Zealand Police on the next steps to secure the health and safety of the trespassers as soon as possible."

Police, WorkSafe, the Escarpment mine landowner and the Department of Conservation had been notified, Bathurst said.

A police spokesperson said one person had been taken into custody with charges being considered.

Currie said activists were not planning on leaving the mine site.

"We're willing to stay and do what it takes to shut this mine down," he said.