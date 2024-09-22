One dead, one seriously hurt after West Coast crash

One person is dead and another is in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 on the West Coast last night.

Police said the crash occurred halfway between Ruatapu and Ross about 8:35pm.

The driver of one of the cars died at the scene, and the injured driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital.

Nobody else was involved, and police said they were providing support to the victims' next of kin.

The highway was closed overnight but has now reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination and inquiries are ongoing.