Police seek man after Westport property damaged

Police are hoping to identify this man. Photo: Supplied/Police

Police are appealing for information following damage to a commercial property on Westport's Palmerston St on Saturday at around 11pm.

Constable Ashleigh Martin said police wanted to identify the person in the above photo to help with their enquiries.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour on and around Palmerston St around the time of the incident," Const Martin said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 105, using the reference number 250714/3724.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.