Prisoner pleads guilty to further drug and firearm charges

A man who sent off a package of cannabis via courier from Karamea to Southland, today admitted a string of subsequent drug charges.

"Thousands" of rounds of ammunition and a cache of firearms were also found during a later search of Scott Britton Ramage's home address.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis, possessing cannabis plant and seeds, as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, when he appeared in the Greymouth District Court yesterday via audio visual link from Christchurch Men's Prison.

Ramage posted a NZ Courier bag containing 97g of cannabis to a Southland address from Karamea Four Square on October 24.

The package was intercepted and handed to police. On December 3, police executed a search warrant at Ramage's home address, where he was arrested.

About 30g of dried cannabis head, and cannabis seeds packaged separately with different names were found in his living room as well as a .22 caliber rifle. Under his bed police found a loaded 0.12 gauge shotgun, and in his vehicle that was parked on the front lawn a 0.44 caliber rifle was located.

A search of a shipping container on the property revealed a 0.410 shotgun with one round in the chamber as well as two separate 0.12-gauge shotgun barrels. A large cache of ammunition containing thousands of rounds of ammunition was located scattered throughout Ramage's living quarters and vehicle.

Most of the ammunition was in the caliber of the firearms located, however, there was a significant number in calibers of weapons that were not found, police say.

Ramage was convicted on all charges and further remanded in custody until March 12 for sentencing.

- Greymouth Star