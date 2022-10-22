Resignation triggers 2nd by-election

The Grey District Council Building in Greymouth. Photo: Greymouth Star

Less than two weeks since the new West Coast mayors and councillors were elected, a second councillor-elect has resigned, triggering a second by-election.

Westland District Council Northern Ward councillor-elect Ian Hustwick announced this week he was stepping aside.

Earlier, Grey District Council central ward former councillor Patrick McBride, who withdrew just before the election, too late to have his name struck off the ballot papers, said he would stand down after being elected regardless.

The Grey by-election will cost about $20,000 and Westland's $15,000, ratepayers footing the bill.

Mr Hustwick, who served on a previous Westland District Council, said during his induction he reluctantly realised his contribution to council business would be counter-productive to good governance.

"The central Government's political agenda and the resulting influence on local government operations are inconsistent with my personal beliefs. I would therefore find it impossible to make a genuine contribution without compromising those beliefs," he said.

Electoral officer Anthony Morton, said under the Local Electoral Act, when a member resigned from office more than 12 months before a triennial election, that vacancy must be filled by holding a by-election, not by offering the position to the next highest-polling candidate.

Nominations for the two by-elections will be called from late November and voting held in January.

In Greymouth, plans are already under way.

"Unfortunately, the election legislation only allows candidates to be withdrawn for extreme health reasons or if the candidate's eligibility is subsequently found to be incorrect. As neither of those criteria applied, Patrick had to remain as a candidate in this year's election," deputy electoral officer Tracy Pattison said.

The by-election process must be completed before February 17 due to rules around resignations immediately after an election, and a public notice calling for nominations will be placed soon.

If the seat is to be contested by more than one individual, voting papers would be mailed out to the Central Ward electors in mid-January to close in mid-February. — Greymouth Star

By Meg Fulford and Janna Sherman