Several injured in West Coast highway crash

Several people are injured and a highway is closed after a multi-vehicle crash on the West Coast.

Police were notified of the crash, on State Highway 6 at the intersection of Donoghues Rd and Moorhouse St in Ross, about 1:10pm.

Police said in a statement there had been serious injuries.

Stuff is reporting that two people were seriously injured and three others moderately injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.