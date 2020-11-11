Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Silence to mark 10 years since deaths

    By Laura Mills
    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    The Pike River Mine. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    The Pike River Mine. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Underground workers employed by the Pike River Recovery Agency will stop work to observe a silence at 3.44pm next Thursday — 10 years to the minute since the mine exploded with the loss of 29 lives.

    An underground intercom system at the mine recorded a rumbling sound at 3.44pm, followed by an above-ground operator asking repeatedly if anyone was there, against the background sound of an alarm.

    "Anyone underground? Anyone? Anyone?"

    Two of the 31 men underground at the time were alive — Daniel Rockhouse and Russell Smith — though they could not answer.

    At 4.11pm, electrician Mattheus Strydom, unaware that an explosion had occurred, was sent underground to investigate why electricity and communication had been lost with the mine workings.

    He saw what he thought was a body lying on the ground and retreated. It was in fact, Mr Smith who survived the blast and was eventually helped to safety.

    At 4.26pm, a manager called Mines Rescue.

    Pike River Recovery Agency chief executive Dave Gawn said work on the "recovery’' of the mine drift would continue on November 19.

    "As well as normal duties, staff will be involved in supporting the families who visit the site that day. There will be a chance for all staff to observe a silence at 3.44pm."

    The underground teams were yesterday at 2133m of 2300m and could see the Rocsil foam sealing plug, which is near the end of the inspection of the drift.

    The mine workings where the bodies are believed to be are located beyond that, blocked by a massive and impassable rockfall.

    Mr Gawn said it was slow going as the team reinforced the mine ceiling and did forensics.

    Once they reached the plug, using long-duration breathing apparatus, they would tunnel through the Rocsil foam plug (about 10m long and big enough for miners to walk through comfortably), then carry out full forensics in the remaining 8m to the rockfall.

    After completing their inspection of the drift, the team would return to the area known as "pit bottom in stone" to carry out more forensic work.

    The $51million Pike River Coal mine re-entry is due to finish at the end of this year. It is intended only to search the drift (the stone drive leading towards the mine) for evidence of what caused the explosions, rather than recovery of bodies, which are trapped behind the rockfall.

    Greymouth Star

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter