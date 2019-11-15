Slip stopping police getting to Omoto quickly

"Brazen" would-be thieves who walked on to an Omoto Valley property on Tuesday evening are increasing in the area, and with the Omoto slip preventing easy police access, some residents are feeling vulnerable.

That's according to a local man who spotted the pair.

Graeme Axford said it took police 45 minutes to dispatch and get a police dog and handler around to Kaiata from Greymouth on Tuesday after he encountered two men wearing balaclavas holding chainsaws on his neighbour's property, just after 6pm.

"I came down a track, around the corner and there are two guys standing there with chainsaws - they dropped them and ran."

A neighbour was able to contact Greymouth police watch-house staff directly, however there was still a 45-minute delay given the ongoing road closure at Omoto, Mr Axford said.

"The interesting thing about it, (the men) were in the sheds when we were in the house and we didn't even notice them," he said.

"We honestly believe 90% of crime up our valley doesn't get reported now because people have given up. They'd rather move."

Mr Axford noted the recent burglary of the Greymouth Golf Club premises at the Kaiata golf links coincided with two others in Kaiata but it seemed local residents were not taking it to police.

"A lot of people are talking about moving out now because the road has been closed so long. They're concerned the police would never get here in time.

"Thieves, they've become more brazen. Unfortunately, people put it on Facebook and don't want to go to the police - they don't want the hassle. Our local police are great - when you can get them," Mr Axford said.

On Wednesday, police prevention team manager Sergeant Chris McCracken, of Greymouth, implored local residents to report any suspicious activity, both as it was happening and afterwards.

"A lot of little stuff doesn't get reported to us ... I think it's just people deeming it's such a minor offence but we need all the information we can get to make sure we are in the right place and target the right areas, and identify emerging risks," Sgt McCracken said.

- By Brendon McMahon