'Strong' quake jolts West Coast

Image: Geonet

A "strong" quake that shook the South Island late last night was felt as far away as Auckland.

The magnitude 5.1 quake struck at 11.37pm, in the ocean 5km northwest of Greymouth, at a depth of 5km.

GeoNet described the shaking as "strong". There were more than 1400 felt reports, six of which called it "extreme".

Most reports came from the South Island, as far south as Dunedin, while a number of people in North Island locations such as Hawke's Bay, Wellington, south Waikato and even Auckland said they felt it.