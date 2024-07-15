One dead after house fire in Hokitika

One person has died following a house fire in Hokitika last night.

Emergency services were notified of the fire on Hoffman St at 9.10pm.

One person was in the house at the time of the fire and was found unresponsive, police said in a statement.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services staff, the person subsequently passed away."

The fire is being treated as unexplained.

A scene guard was in place overnight and further inquiries will be undertaken today.