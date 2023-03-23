Toilet paper missing

Toilet paper is still proving to be a hot commodity — at least on the West Coast Wilderness Trail — where it is disappearing at increasing rates.

Destination Westland chief executive Melanie Anderson said while the trail had enjoyed an increase in cyclists over recent summer months, it did not account for the almost tripled volume of toilet roll.

"We believe that there are people who are purposely taking toilet paper to take away. Freedom campers might be the culprit, but it could be people in the area," she said.

The issue was highlighted to the Westland District Council’s walking and cycling sub-committee last week.

"We’ve gone from having plenty to all of a sudden it’s disappearing quite quickly, so there’s been a lot of replacing of toilet paper," Mrs Anderson said.

"It got to the stage where a note was put up in the worst offending [toilet] asking people to leave at least one roll for cyclists."

It appeared to be working.

"People are taking still, obviously for their own purposes, but leaving us some toilet paper for our actual cyclists that do use the trail."

Mrs Anderson said maintenance staff were now working with council’s district assets team to change the type of roll in the Portaloos "to make it even harder for people [to take]."

The toilet paper theft follows two recent vandal attacks on trail infrastructure — the cycleway’s only accessible toilet at Rimu and a shelter at Camp Creek.

The installation of trail cameras had been mooted.

"We did have one at one stage in a certain area just to check what was going on but some [new] cameras may help identify where some of these issues are coming from," Mrs Anderson told the committee.

The cost of the repairs was still being calculated. However, the council said at the time it would be worn by ratepayers. — Hokitika Guardian

By Janna Sherman