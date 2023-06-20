Veteran singer rushed to hospital

Eddie Low. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Country music veteran Eddie Low was rushed to hospital on Friday night, minutes before he was due to take the stage in Hokitika with fellow musicians in the NZ Highwaymen tour.

The 80-year-old became unwell backstage at the Regent Theatre and collapsed on the floor. An ambulance was called and while medics attended to Low, the remaining Highwaymen — Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett and Brendon Dugan — stepped on stage to open the show, the packed house unaware of the situation.

"They went on, with one of the boys on the ground, not knowing how he was," tour manager Aly Cook said.

"The boys announced to the large crowd that Eddie was not here."

Low collapsed at 7.55pm and the ambulance was quickly on the scene.

"Eddie was begging the ambulance officers to let him walk on stage for the first number before taking him to the hospital, but that didn't happen," Ms Cook said.

"The emergency services didn't take him away until halfway through the first set and it was only then did I catch the eye of the rest of the boys to let them know their mate was all right.

"The three band members were totally professional and turned on an amazing performance, while initially not knowing how Eddie was."

Low was taken by ambulance to Te Nikau Hospital and was transferred to Christchurch Hospital by the Flying Doctors service on Saturday morning.

"Eddie has a tear in his spleen but the hospital doesn't know the reason," Ms Cook said.

"He is resting and undergoing more tests, but he is walking around and says he is all right."

After Hokitika, the other three Highwaymen played their final show of their national tour in Nelson on Saturday night. —

— Paul McBride, The Greymouth Star