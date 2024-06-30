Wild weather, cold week to come

Weather warnings have been issued in advance of a strong front that will sweep across the South Island on Sunday and Monday, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds.

Forecasters say In some elevated areas, rainfall totals could exceed 100-200mm, and snow is expected at higher levels.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, from 8pm today until 8am tomorrow, and for Fiordland about and north of Doubtful Sound from 5pm today until 6am tomorrow.

The forecaster has also issued road snow warnings for tomorrow for the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), the Crown Range Road and the Milford Road (SH94).

Elsewhere in the South Island there are strong wind and rain watches for parts of Canterbury, a heavy rain warning for Westland, and strong wind and rain watches for the top of the South Island.

The wild weather comes at the start of what WeatherWatch.co.nz says will be a cold week for much of the country.

It said cold subantarctic air that was already dropping temperatures across "a big chunk" of Australia was on the way for New Zealand this week.

MetService's seven-day forecast for Dunedin shows the temperature peaking for the week at 12degC on Monday, while Alexandra gets 11degC - the only day of the week when the temperature will reach double figures there.

Road snow warnings

Lindis Pass (State Highway 8)

Valid: 6 hours from 10:00am Mon 1 Jul to 4:00pm Mon 1 Jul

Forecast: Expect 3 to 4 cm of snow to accumulate on the road above about 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 600 metres.



Crown Range Road

Valid: 7 hours from 7:00am Mon 1 Jul to 2:00pm Mon 1 Jul

Forecast: Expect 3 to 4 cm of snow to accumulate on the road above about 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 600 metres.



Milford Road (SH94)

Valid: 4 hours from 6:00am Mon 1 Jul to 10:00am Mon 1 Jul

Forecast: Expect 2 to 3 cm of snow to accumulate on the road above about 800 metres.