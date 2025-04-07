Historic Southland water tower set for makeover

Orepuki's water tower is set for repair. The small town is located almost an hour from Invercargill. Photo: Kristen McKenzie/Supplied

An historic structure in rural Southland is set for a new lease of life thanks to the enthusiasm of a local group.

Orepuki Community Promotions Charitable Trust has secured funding from Southland District Council to repair and paint the town’s railway water tower.

The structure forms an important part of the town’s history, but has fallen into disrepair of late.

A trust spokesperson said they were grateful to be able to work with both the council and community board on the project.

"The tank is an integral part of our community’s history and we are excited to be able to share it in its full glory with both our local community and visitors to the town."

The trust said the tank was a relic from the railway which played a pivotal social and economic role in connecting Orepuki with Invercargill.

Almost $29,000 has been set aside by the council for restoring the tank, but the trust believes it can complete the job for $21,000.

A report prepared for a meeting on Wednesday said the group was keen to push on with repairs ahead of winter because steel bands on the tank had rusted "severely".

The project was originally budgeted at $102,000 in the council’s 2025/26 long term plan.

Endorsement was given by Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board last week ahead of the council giving the green light. Orepuki was once a gold mining town with a population of around 3000 people, but is now home to less than 100 people.

The branch line railway opened at Orepuki in 1885, the trust said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air