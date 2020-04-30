Thursday, 30 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 30

    For feathered friends . . . Nellie Hanning (4), at home in Abbotsford with her homemade birdhouse feeder. PHOTO: Chrissie Hanning
    Fetching view . . . Maggie has Lake Dunstan to herself on Sunday. PHOTO: Greg White
    Dog tired . . . Welsh terrier Enzo snoozes in the wintery morning sun in his Belleknowes bubble. PHOTO: Bella Veitch
    Getting some air . . . Joshua Scott (13) on a backyard trampoline. PHOTO: Laura Scott
    Letter monster . . . Katherine Beresford-Pryse, a London NHS hospital cleaner formerly of Dunedin, decorated this Royal Mail letter box with googly eyes to cheer up her fellow Londoners. PHOTO: Katherine Beresford-Pryse
    Handiwork . . . Jan Willocks, St Kilda displays some of her knitting for Pregnancy Help (Dunedin) on a neighbour's picket fence. PHOTO: Sue Murray
    Open wings . . . A monarch butterfly alights on a leaf in Fairfield PHOTO: Alison McHardy-Caldwell
    Keeping an eye on the neighbourhood . . . Spencer Morton (2) in Mosgiel. PHOTO: Kim Morton

    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes.

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

