Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Magic Moments: December 27

    Grandsons Jackson Gallagher (18) and ...
    Grandsons Jackson Gallagher (18) and Jonty Wispinski (22 ) dwarf nanny Lynette Cvjetan after tea on Christmas Day. PHOTO: DAVID CUNNINGHAME
    Grandsons and their partners (from left) Harry McCallum, Max ...
    Grandsons and their partners (from left) Harry McCallum, Max McCallum, Janelle Horrell and Phillipa Addenbrook enjoy a festive season catchup in Dipton. PHOTO: LOIS DAVIS (Nana, Mosgiel)
    A nosy kea checks out the occupants of a vehicle waiting at the Homer Tunnel. PHOTO: MARGY HANNA
    Geoff Davis, of Mosgiel, and his Mum Nica Davis share a laugh ...
    Geoff Davis, of Mosgiel, and his Mum Nica Davis share a laugh at the Maniototo Hospital Chalets Family Christmas gathering in Ranfurly earlier this month. PHOTO: LOIS DAVIS
    Finley McConnell (1) zips down the path on his balance ...
    Finley McConnell (1) zips down the path on his balance bike at Flag Swamp on Christmas Day. PHOTO: JESS MCCONNELL

    Send us your photographs and win.

    Delight your friends and family; captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition. 

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    TO ENTER: email your photo (in .JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken, and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competion and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.

     

     