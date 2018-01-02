Tuesday, 2 January 2018

Magic Moments: January 2

    Maya Satake (10) pulls brother Marcus (4) as they play at Brighton Beach on Friday, December 29. Photo: Brian Satake
    Brooke Soper (11) performs gymnastics on the Cromwell sign on December 27. Photo: Janal Johnston
    View from Paerau looking south over the Rock and Pillar Range towards Dunedin about 11.30pm on December 28, showing Southern Cross upside-down at this time of year and the Pointers, Hadar (Beta Centauri) and Rigil (Alpha Centauri). Photo: Lee Hart
    A bird&#039;s nest discovered while harvesting redcurrants on December 27 at Millers Flat. Photo: Michelle Lorimer
    Labrador Sonny travels past Henley on his way for a swim at Kaka Point on Thursday, December 28. Photo: Julia Eketone
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

