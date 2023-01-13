Friday, 13 January 2023

Magic moments: 13 January

    Imara the Rhodesian ridgeback looks longingly for roadside rabbits on an early morning walk in Wanaka. PHOTO: RACHEL STILL
    Peter Joyce, on the Kepler Track, heads off to get the car to pick up his wife and two daughters after they spent the New Year’s holiday in four glorious days of sunshine on the track. PHOTO: CROYDON PATON
    Beau (2) and Bella (7 months) Kerr at Papatowai on January 4. PHOTO: TED KERR
    Annisa Rahmalia and a seagull on Lake Wanaka on December 22. PHOTO: MATT ANDERSON
    Freddie (10), Jimmy (7) and Henry (11) Johnson are ushered out of the water by a seal at St Kilda Beach. PHOTO: ANDREW JOHNSON
    Members of Oamaru’s Wednesday Walkers group negotiate the terrain in Trotters Gorge. PHOTO: HAZEL AGNEW
    Extended family gather in Hawea Flat. Nathan Dawson, of Sileby, United Kingdom, and Jemma Brandis, of Perth, are pictured with children (from left) Jenaye Brandis (6), of Perth, Samuel Dawson (9), of Sileby, Jace Brandis (8), of Perth, Jacob Dawson (11...
    Chase Palmer (3), of Albert Town, opens his Christmas stocking at Nana’s house in Dunedin. PHOTO: TRISH PALMER
    Sophie Fisher (8) and her brother Thomas (4) fish at Omarama on January 8. PHOTO: GAYE ENGLISH
    Huntly Hay (3), of Outram, is pulled along the water at Brighton Beach. PHOTO: DAVID BLAIR
    Maleika (8) and Lockie (6) Tulian enjoy Nana G’s chicken soup. They had five bowls with bread and butter. PHOTO: JAN MURRAY
    Annabel (16) and Isla (13) Ludgate play volleyball at Long Beach. PHOTO: JACKIE LUDGATE
    Graysen Thomson (20) jumps into the Patearoa swimming hole. PHOTO: TRUDY SULLIVAN
    Lucia (9) swings high with Tomas (5) and Kelly Carbera, all of Melbourne, at St Clair playground, Dunedin. PHOTO: MIKE DEVANEY

    Send us your photographs and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14. 

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize: An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 