Magic Moments 2024

It's back! Send us your photo and win!

Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

Entries will be published from December 26 to January 20.

The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 22.

First prize: Vantage 8x42 Binoculars

Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly

Third prize: A3 canvas

Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

To enter

Email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

Please include:

— The photographer's name AND phone number;

— A description of who and what the photograph shows;

— Where and when the photo was taken;

— Ages, if relevant (especially children's ages).