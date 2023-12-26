Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Magic Moments 2024

    Fingers and thumbs . . . Big brother Ollie Reid, 4, tries to teach his little sister Grace, 2, how to do "thumbs up" in their Taieri garden on December 20. PHOTO: JILL REID
    Room for two . . . Sheree Young, of Karitane, and her mum Ngaire Young, of Mosgiel, enjoy the lavender fields at Lavender Farm between Mosgiel and Outram at its recent open day. PHOTO: LOIS DAVIS

    It's back! Send us your photo and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 20.

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 22.

    First prize:  Vantage 8x42 Binoculars

    Second prize: ODT Otago Monopoly

    Third prize:  A3 canvas

    Also:  Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    To enter

    Email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include:

    —  The photographer's name AND phone number;

    —  A description of who and what the photograph shows;

    — Where and when the photo was taken;

    —  Ages, if relevant (especially children's ages).

     