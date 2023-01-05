Thursday, 5 January 2023

Magic moments: 5 January

    Icebergs bob on Crucible Lake, Mt Aspiring National Park, on Christmas Day. PHOTO: SUSAN MITCHELL
    Geoff and Lois Davis, of Mosgiel, enjoy the caves at Doctors Point, Waitati, on December 29....
    Stopping for a rest to take in the view of Lake Wanaka, during a bike ride on December 27. PHOTO:...
    Jorja Robertson (12), of Fairfield, flies on a dragon-shaped rock on the Aurora Track, Bendigo,...
    Levi (6) and Charlie (7) Rabbette, of Clyde, at Conroys Dam, near Alexandra, on December 27....
    Franklin the mini dachshund, of Dunedin, on Lake Wanaka on December 27. PHOTO: JENNIFER HILL
    Savanna Stent makes friends at Lake Dunstan on Boxing Day. PHOTO: RACHEL STILL
    Victoria Ravenscroft (left) and Sally Booth enjoy the view from Shortlands Station during the...
    Hamish Paterson (7) jumps his Yamaha at Galloway, on Monday. PHOTO: AMBER PATERSON
    Send us your photographs and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14. 

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize:  An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 