World in pictures

Steam rises from cooling towers of the Electricite de France nuclear power station in Civaux, France. Photos: Reuters
The moon rises behind the Kremlin’s Spasskaya Tower and the red star on its top, in central Moscow, Russia.
Palestinian child Tuqa Ossama Ibrahim (right), 12, from northern Gaza, who lost her legs to an Israeli airstrike, sits in a wheelchair while other Palestinian children play in the streets of Emirates Humanitarian City, United Arab Emirates.
Rohingya refugees wait on a capsized boat before being rescued in the waters of West Aceh, Indonesia.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado looks on while addressing the media, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Nasa astronaut Tracy Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, of Belarus, wave from a bus during pre-launch preparations ahead of an expedition to the International Space Station, at the Baikonur...