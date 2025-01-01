Attempted break-in foiled by CCTV

Photo: Getty Images

CCTV footage was "invaluable" in the arrest of a man trying to break into a rural property in Southland, police say.

Sergeant Christopher Rigby, of Invercargill, said in a statement officers were called to the house in Motu Rimu Rd about 11.50am today.

"The homeowner reported seeing, through their security cameras, an unknown man on their property attempting to break into the house with tools."

Police including a dog unit quickly went to the home, but the suspect had fled.

"He was tracked to bushland north of the property where he was arrested," Snr Sgt Rigby said.

A 32-year-old man was due to appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow on a charge of burglary.

"The CCTV footage proved invaluable in this case, alerting the homeowner to the man entering their property and allowing them to see the footage in real time," Sgt Rigby said.

Police recommended CCTV for any homeowner - but especially people living rurally.

"Not only can it alert you as it is happening, but it is also a crucial tool in identifying offenders and it can provide critical evidence," he said.

- APL