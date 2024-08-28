Avalanche risk, possible snow for Milford Road

The Homer Tunnel on State Highway 94. Photo: ODT files

A popular Southland highway is closing tonight due to an avalanche hazard and more closures are possible this week as snow is forecast.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) will close from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 5pm.

A spokeswoman for the Milford Road/NZTA said today that unsettled spring weather was expected to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and snow over the next few days.

"We will be closing the road at 5pm tonight due to an increased avalanche hazard with likely reopening early Thursday morning."

There may be more restrictions tomorrow and possible overnight closure as freezing levels lower and snow was predicted to the road, she said.

More heavy rain and snow was forecast for the rest of the week.

Forecast for the Homer Tunnel area

Today: Showers turning to rain with heavy falls later.

Thursday: Periods of rain, with snow developing.

Friday: Morning snow showers about the tunnel easing.

Saturday: Morning rain, with heavy falls, followed by a few showers.

Sunday: Early rain with possible snow about the tunnel.