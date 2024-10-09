Blackmount road shutting due to slip

The Blackmount road in Southland is being closed tomorrow following the discovery of a slip.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for the Southland District Council said the slip is on the Manapōuri side of the Blackmount Hill.

Image: Southland District Council

The Blackmount road (Clifden-Blackmount Rd/ Blackmount Redcliff Rd) will close at 8am tomorrow to allow contractors to investigate the magnitude of the slip and what repairs are required.

It is hoped the road will be closed for just a day at this stage, and only residents will have access.

Monowai village, Lake Monowai and Borland can be accessed from the southern end (intersection of Clifden-Blackmount Rd and State Highway 99 Ohai-Clifden Highway).

There will be large electronic boards alerting road users to the closure in Clifden-Blackmount Rd at the turnoff from SH99 Ohai-Clifden Highway, and Blackmount-Redcliff Rd before the turnoff at Weir Rd.

Signs saying road closed and residents access only will be placed at the intersection of Blackmount-Redcliff Rd and Jerico Rd, along with Blackmount-Redcliff Rd and Lake Monowai Rd. These are at each end of the Red Section on the map (pictured above).

Road users are urged not to get to Manapōuri via the Blackmount road, the council spokesperson said.

"You will have to turn back at the Blackmount Hill, and will face a long haul."

The detour heading north will be via Ohai and Nightcaps on to Wreys Bush-Mossburn Rd towards Te Anau then turning at The Key.

If heading south, the detour will be via The Key to Mossburn, then Wreys Bush, Nightcaps, Ohai, Orawia towards Clifden.

"Please plan you travel accordingly."