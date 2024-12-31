Bull put down after injury at Te Anau Rodeo

A bull had to be euthanised at yesterday's Te Anau Rodeo after dislocating a hind leg.

It was hurt in the arena after a high buck of its legs and attendants then had to act quickly, New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association president Marty Deans said.

They rushed in to prevent the animal from moving, a screen was put up, a veterinarian used a captive bolt gun to kill the bull humanely, and it was rolled out of the arena and taken off the ground in a vehicle, he said.

"The leg just came out of its hip socket. But it was something you can never repair, and the animal is always put down when that happens to it."

Such incidents were rare at rodeo events, he said.

"Once the screen was up, it went from there, so it was only probably a matter of a five-minute operation."

Mr Deans said he understood the rider was from Australia.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of an incident near Rodeo Dr about 2pm.

One ambulance responded and took a patient in a minor condition to Te Anau Medical Centre, a spokeswoman said.

The Ministry for Primary Industries confirmed it was investigating.

"The bull was euthanised within three minutes of sustaining the injury by an attending vet," compliance and response director Glen Burrell said.

A vet experienced in treating horses and cattle must be in attendance throughout each rodeo, he said.

"Two of our animal welfare inspectors were at the Te Anau Rodeo, as we monitor and check events throughout the season."

MPI said it was a three-year-old bull.

Mr Deans said it was in the second-division bull riding category.

Anti Rodeo Action NZ highlighted in a social media post the bull's death, as well as a lame horse having to be euthanised after an event near Rotorua.

"The Te Anau second division bull means a younger, less experienced bull being ridden by often younger, less experienced riders."

The group also said the bull broke its leg, but the rodeo animal welfare officer said a veterinarian's report from the incident stated it was dislocated.