Choppers help fight Invercargill blaze

Two helicopters have been called in to assist firefighters battling a blaze in Invercargill.

Fire services were called to a vegetation fire at the end of Dunns Rd near Oreti Beach just after 5am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Blair Walkin said the fire spanned nearly three hundred metres of land.

Crews prevented the flames from jumping across a road and threatening homes.

Fire and Emergency says there have been no evacuations from nearby properties and two helicopters are on the way to support staff on the ground.

Three fire trucks, three tankers and about 25 firefighters were at the scene, and there were no reports of injuries or evacuations at this stage.