Cottage collection brings joy

Jill and Merv Howden relax on the porch of the Honey Bee shed. PHOTO: NINA TAPUA

A she-shed that started as a Covid lockdown project has become a collection of cottages bringing joy to a growing number of visitors.

Retired former truck driver Merv Howden finally got around to building his wife Jill a shed of her own during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He has since built a further five cottages that have been attracting visitors from around the district.

"I felt immense satisfaction after building Jill’s," Mr Howden said.

"[Now] there is something of interest and something that touches everybody."

Mrs Howden said she had been waiting years for her husband to build her a shed.

"It was a little space that I wanted for myself, where I could relax and decorate it with the things that I had been storing inside for years."

Once he started, it took him only a couple of weeks.

The joy the shed brought his wife spurred him to build his own "place to escape".

"I needed a space for me.

"I had material around the place so I thought I’d build my own shed in the style of an old post office."

Mr Howden’s love of history influenced the way he styled his shed, filling it with vintage items he had collected over the years.

A church pew, Crown Lynn crockery and decommissioned telephones took pride of place in his space.

"I spend a lot of time in here and take my afternoon nap on my couch."

After building two sheds, Mr Howden kept going.

The couple now have six huts scattered around their 1ha property.

Word has also got out and local garden club and car club members were among those who have come to have a look.

"The blokes from the car clubs were a bit hesitant when they first arrived," Mr Howden said.

"But when they saw the sheds, they were glad they came along.

"There’s such a variety, like the old machinery and my old tractor," he said