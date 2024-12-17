Crews fight grass fire in Southland

State Highway One near Edendale is under traffic management due to smoke from a grass fire blowing across the road.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from Invercargill, Edendale, Wyndham, Mataura were fighting a grass fire on State Highway One.

Initial reports said the fire was roughly the size of a bus, the spokesman said.

SH1 between St Ronans and Scenic Reserve Rds, between Invercargill and Edendale closed for about an hour earlier this evening due to the amount of smoke billowing into the road, the spokesman said.

Crews had been on the scene since about 6pm and were making sure the fire would not spread

