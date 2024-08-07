Don't get red-carded on Stag Day: police

Police are expecting an influx of fans for the big game between Otago and Southland at Rugby Park. Photo: Getty Images (file)

Police hope there'll be no red cards for rugby fans in Southland this weekend for Stag Day.

Southland take on Otago at Invercargill's Rugby Park on Saturday at 2.05pm.

In a statement tonight, Invercargill police said they are preparing for an influx of people for the big game and will have a visible presence in the central city.

"We’ll be out on the streets making sure people stay safe while they’re enjoying themselves," Acting Inspector Mel Robertson, Southland Area Prevention Manager, said.

"Our message to the revellers is look after yourself and your mates.

"If you and your friends have been drinking, arrange for a sober driver, or have a way to pay for a taxi home."

A 24/7 alcohol ban is in place around the Invercargill city centre and anyone breaching this would be liable to a fine.

"If you’re driving, expect to be breath-tested; slow down, keep your phone down, buckle up, and drive sober."

Police are planning an increased focus on safety in the central city in the months leading into summer, Insp Robertson said.

"We want to see everyone enjoying themselves and will have a zero-tolerance approach to violence and alcohol-related offending.

"If you feel unsafe or see illegal activity, please call 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact."

However, Insp Robertson said people should not take matters into their own hands, or get involved in any issues.

"Instead, stay in a safe location, gather as much information as you safely can, and contact police."

People could also report any information anonymously by phoning the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.