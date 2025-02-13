Email threatening Gore schools 'hoax'

The email detailed threats of specific action against schools in the Gore area.

A threatening message sent to Southland schools last night purporting to be from a Gore person was a hoax, police say.

The email, which was widely circulated on social media last night, detailed threats of specific action against schools in the Gore area.

Police carried out 'extensive inquiries" last night, including visiting several of the locations mentioned.

"Police are now confident the email was a hoax, and that the person implicated in the email as responsible was not involved."

Additional staff would be on patrol this morning to reassure school communities.

Enquiries into the origins of the email were continuing.