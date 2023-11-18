End of an era as H&J Smith says goodbye

H&J chief executive John Green claps as the bagpipes play for the final closure of the iconic department store in Invercargill. Photo: Mark John

An iconic Invercargill department store closed its doors for the last time at 3pm today.

Accompanied by bagpipes, as well as some tears, H&J Smith said goodbye to all its loyal customers from across Southland this afternoon.

Chief executive John Green felt a mix of relief, sadness, achievement and satisfaction moments after locking the store's doors to the public forever.

"It’s going to take a while to sink in. It won’t be the same.

"It’s an empty store. What filled it was not stock, it was people - and the people that work in the wonderful community that we serve - so it’ll be empty."

Mr Green said the H&J difference was the experience people felt when they shopped at the store.

"The DNA of this place is very, very unique.

"It’s survived and existed for 123 years because of a very strong Smith family behind it, and very, very dedicated [staff] who get it and understand why we’re here and the purpose, and believe in what we’re trying to do."

Before closing the doors for the last time Mr Green walked around the store as the public watched on, accompanied by bagpipes.

"That brought it into focus for me more than ever because bagpipes do that to you, and just walking around the store that's been home for almost 30 years is very real, but having said that it just reconfirmed how proud we should be of what we’ve done."

