Fears over busy intersection

The Salvation Army corps officer and director community ministries Major Murray Sanson says the intersection at Leven St and Victoria Ave is exceedingly dangerous. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

Residents are calling for action to be taken on a busy intersection close to the Invercargill city centre.

Builder Jack Wilson said he feared "something bad" could happen at the Leven St and Victoria Ave intersection due to heavy traffic in the area.

He has been living close to the area for the past five years and believes the situation has worsened.

"There are days that you spend a while there trying to cross and there are some crazy drivers out there.

"I know there is signage alerting but I feel something better could be done — what it is, I don’t know."

Salvation Army corps officer and director community ministries Major Murray Sanson agreed.

The office’s carpark was next to the intersection and he said he could often hear concerning noises from his office.

"We’ve seen numerous accidents on that corner and almost daily we can hear the heavy braking.

"And the near-misses — we’ve been here nearly three years, you’d be probably averaging out one a week in that aspect of things."

He said no staff had been involved in an accident, but he had heard some of his clientele had experienced incidents.

His staff took a longer route and went towards Bill Richardson Dr instead of crossing the road when leaving as it was safer, he said.

Mr Sanson said there had even been discussions to change the entrance of the carpark to ensure the safety of staff and clients.

The Invercargill City Council says there have been 20 crashes at the Leven St-Victoria Ave intersection in the past five years.

"With the intersection, with our clientele coming in and out of the drive, as they come out, the traffic that’s coming to the corner, they’re looking to the right for oncoming traffic as they turn left.

"So they’re not actually looking at our people coming in and out of the drive, they’re not expecting.

"If we can move our driveway, it would take away a lot of the hassles for our people — but even in saying that, even with our people coming in and out of the drive, that intersection is exceedingly dangerous as people shoot around it."

Invercargill City Council manager strategic asset planning Doug Rodger said the Leven St-Victoria Ave intersection had three crashes in the past year, and 20 crashes from 2019-2024.

"Council’s three-year road improvement programme did not include this intersection; however, it is one we will be looking at for the 2027-30 financial year period, subject to funding."

He said safety on the roads was really important for the council and they regularly assessed these statistics to ensure they were appropriately responding to identified high crash areas.

"Whether it be by installing more signs, traffic lights or roundabouts, or changing road layouts.

"Funding of safety improvements is contingent on national funding concurrent with council."

While there were concerns over the Leven St-Victoria Ave intersection, Mr Rodger said the Elles Rd-Tweed St intersection had the highest number of crashes for intersections under their control for the past five years — there were 35 during this period.

"These crashes were predominantly non-injury or minor-injury crashes, with only one serious crash noted in the past five years."

A report about crashes for the past five years was presented to Invercargill City councillors in July.

A total of 2147 crashes were recorded for the period 2019-2023, with two-thirds (1390) taking place at intersections.