Fire at commercial property in Southland

Crews are responding to a "hopper fire" at a Southland commercial property, fire officials say.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Wallacetown, Invercargill and Kingsville were responding.

"We do have a fire at a commercial site in Underwood down in Southland there, which is just out of Lorneville or Wallacetown.

"At this stage all persons are accounted for," the spokesman said.

The fire was believed to be a "hopper fire", he said.