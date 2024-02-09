Fire at Oreti Beach now contained

A car fire at Oreti Beach in Invercargill that spread into the sand dunes has been contained after threatening some houses in the area.

The fire was on the beach side of the Oki St village and large plumes of smoke could be seen spreading across Invercargill.

Firefighters approach the scene of the blaze that is spreading the grassy dunes at Oreti Beach. Photo: Supplied/Bailey Keepin

A Fenz spokeswoman said the fire was contained at about 2.45pm.

However, five crews and a helicopter were continuing to work on extinguishing it.

No houses were under threat any more.

Smoke rises from a grass fire at Oreti Beach. Photo: Toni McDonald

Oki St resident Gavin Booth said residents had earlier been asked to prepare to evacuate by Fenz.

Mr Booth said it was the second major fire in the area within four months and he suspected it was because of criminal activity.

Three youths were seen leaving the area after the car was driven into the sand dunes and he had seen about 10 police cars looking for the alleged offenders.

Southland Motorcycle Club President Andy Underhay said today's beach racing as part of the Burt Munro Challenge would go ahead but could be delayed by half an hour.

Fire crews use a monsoon bucket on the fire. Photo: Supplied/Bailey Keepin

The road to the beach was blocked off at the intersection between Dunns Rd and Pitt Rd.

Frustrated bikers could be seen on town side of the roadblock.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire began about 1pm.