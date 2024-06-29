Flight safely on ground at Invercargill after landing issue

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to Invercargill Airport after a flight from Christchurch had trouble landing this afternoon.
A passenger on board flight NZ5409 texted their family waiting for them in Invercargill saying the pilot had made an announcement that there was a problem with landing.
The aircraft circled Bluff twice before landing safely at the airport about 3pm. No-one was injured.
Two fire engines and St John personnel were on site plus two police vehicles.
Passenger remained on board for a time and were waiting to be towed to another part of the airport.