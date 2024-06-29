Flight safely on ground at Invercargill after landing issue

The aircraft safely on the ground at Invercargill Airport. Photo: Nina Tapu

Emergency services were called to Invercargill Airport after a flight from Christchurch had trouble landing this afternoon.

A passenger on board flight NZ5409 texted their family waiting for them in Invercargill saying the pilot had made an announcement that there was a problem with landing.

The aircraft circled Bluff twice before landing safely at the airport about 3pm. No-one was injured.

Two fire engines and St John personnel were on site plus two police vehicles.

Passenger remained on board for a time and were waiting to be towed to another part of the airport.