Gang connections alleged in Invercargill murder trial

Naya Wharekura, pictured at his trial in February, admits he stabbed two men after a drug deal gone wrong but denies charges of murder and attempted murder. PHOTO: FELICITY DEAR

A man who was fatally stabbed outside the Invercargill Courthouse may have been associated with a gang, a jury has heard.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura, 29, is on trial in the High Court at Invercargill defending charges of murder and attempted murder relating to a double stabbing on April 23, 2022.

Yesterday he pleaded guilty to alternative charges of manslaughter and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In February this year, the defendant was on trial for the same charges, but it was abandoned on the second day of evidence.

The Crown alleged Wharekura intended to kill the two men when he stabbed them.

Counsel John Westgate argued the jury could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that his client had murderous intent.

Yesterday the jury watched CCTV footage of the defendant lunging at Mr Parekura and stabbing him in his side before attacking Mr McGregor in the same way.

Today, counsel Sonia Vidal played CCTV footage of the two victims inside Tillermans Nightclub in the hours before the incident.

She highlighted a moment when Mr Parekura held up his hand in a "C" shape before his acquaintance across the room responded with the same gesture.

Detective Jenna Croton accepted that Mr Parekura was associated with the Crips gang, but was not sure whether the man who made the gesture back was.

Ms Vidal also pointed out two of Mr Parekura and Mr McGregor's associates were looking at something on a phone and "shadow-boxing".

Yesterday the jury heard that texts from the night were not recovered, so they would not see exactly what messages were sent or received.

Moments before the stabbings Mr McGregor showed his phone to some of his acquaintances and they left Tillermans Nightclub.

"The significance of that clip is that no words actually appear to be spoken, it's simply the showing of that screen," Ms Vidal said.

"And automatically with the showing of that screen, people [know] what to do."

Justice Paul Radich is presiding over the trial, which is expected to hear from 32 Crown witnesses and last for two weeks.

