Girlfriend describes desperate efforts to save partner

The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed outside the Invercargill courthouse has described her desperate efforts to save his life.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura, 29, is on trial in the High Court at Invercargill, defending charges of murdering Chad Terrance Parekura, and attempting to murder Austin Jazz McGregor on April 23, 2022.

He earlier pleaded guilty to alternative charges of manslaughter and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In February this year, the defendant was on trial for the same charges, but it was abandoned on the second day of evidence.

The Crown said Wharekura stabbed the two men outside the Invercargill courthouse, after he ripped off Mr McGregor in a drug deal.

The Crown alleged Wharekura intended to kill the two men when he attacked them.

The defence said the jury could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that his client had murderous intent.

Today, Mr McGregor’s then-girlfriend, Tori Dobias, told the jury she saw Wharekura coming towards them with a boning knife.

“He looked really angry and he was walking kind of almost stomp-ish like,” Ms Dobias said.

“It was very distinctive to me at the time. . . I automatically felt in danger when I [saw] him walking that way.”

Seconds later the defendant lunged at Mr McGregor and delivered “a really hard, intentional stab” the witness said.

“I was looking at Austin’s side and I could see the stab wound and blood gushing out of it,” she said.

She pulled Mr McGregor away and applied pressure to his wound using a piece of clothing.

Desperately, Ms Dobias screamed out for someone to call an ambulance, she told the jury.

Counsel Sonia Vidal asked the witness about threatening messages sent to Wharekura, demanding he come back and pay the money he owed.

“Wasn’t the whole plan to get the defendant back so he could get a hiding out on Don St?” Ms Vidal asked.

“I don't believe that,” Ms Dobias replied.

“My intention was to go out with my boyfriend. . . it was not for anybody to get hurt.”

Days after the stabbing, Ms Dobias and Mr McGregor exchanged messages about feeling guilty over Mr Parekura’s death.

Ms Vidal asked if that was because Mr McGregor had asked him to go on to the street where he was stabbed.

Ms Dobias denied that was the case.

“It’s normal to feel some sort of guilt,” she said.

“What if we didn't go out that night?. . . what if we just stayed home?”.

Justice Paul Radich is presiding over the trial, which is expected to hear from 32 Crown witnesses and last two weeks.

