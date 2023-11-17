Gore man found in street with serious head injuries

Police are calling for help from the public after a man was found with serious head injuries in Gore.

The man was found at the intersection of Denton St and Hokonui Drive early on Wednesday, November 1.

Police said the man left a Pomona St property about 10:45pm on Tuesday, October 31 to walk home, and he was found seriously hurt about 4:45am the next day.

They want to hear from anyone who saw him during this period.

He is in his late 50s, has white hair, is of average height with a solid build.

The man was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

- Contact police, file number 231101/7531.