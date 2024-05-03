Firearm found in Dunedin drugs raid

Cannabis was seized in the operation. Photo: NZ Police

A firearm was found as police investigating drug dealing executed a search warrant in Dunedin.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, of the Southern District organised crime squad, said two people were arrested in Ashburton overnight in relation to drug offences.

The two men, aged 34 and 35, appeared in Christchurch District Court today facing drug supply and firearms charges and have been remanded in custody.

After the arrest, a further search warrant was executed in Dunedin this morning where a firearm was located, he said.